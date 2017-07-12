Braselton town leaders will consider another request for a drive-thru restaurant within the Highpointe Development later this month.
Carter Engineering Consultants is requesting a conditional use for a drive-thru Culver’s restaurant within the development. The Braselton Planning Commission will have a public hearing on July 24, followed by a Braselton Town Council public hearing on Aug. 10.
The council has approved several drive-thru restaurants within the development, including the recently-approved Chick-fil-A. But the proposals have brought opposition, against both the increase in drive-thrus and added traffic on Thompson Mill Road.
The development is located on Hwy. 211 in between Hwy. 347 and Thompson Mill Road.
Culver’s proposed in Braselton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry