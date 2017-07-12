Culver’s proposed in Braselton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 12. 2017
Braselton town leaders will consider another request for a drive-thru restaurant within the Highpointe Development later this month.
Carter Engineering Consultants is requesting a conditional use for a drive-thru Culver’s restaurant within the development. The Braselton Planning Commission will have a public hearing on July 24, followed by a Braselton Town Council public hearing on Aug. 10.
The council has approved several drive-thru restaurants within the development, including the recently-approved Chick-fil-A. But the proposals have brought opposition, against both the increase in drive-thrus and added traffic on Thompson Mill Road.
The development is located on Hwy. 211 in between Hwy. 347 and Thompson Mill Road.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.