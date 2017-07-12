A postal worker was threatened last week after he reportedly parked his work truck so he could deliver a package.
Braselton Police Department officers responded to reports of terroristic threats on Chardonnay Trace. The complainant left his mail truck parked in the roadway while he delivered a package.
Another vehicle, which he said was driving too fast, slammed on its brakes then went into the grass to avoid the truck.
The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle, yelled and told the postal worker he should “whoop his a**” and that he “ought to kill him.”
He fled when the complainant told him he was calling the police.
Postal worker threatened in Braselton
