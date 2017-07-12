Boys' Basketball: Cleveland ‘pleased’ with team’s work

Wednesday, July 12. 2017
During the summer months, high-school basketball games don’t count towards the regular-season record.


But, the effort and work players put in will. For the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team, the summer is always a time to get better, according to head coach Mike Cleveland.
“I really worry more about chemistry and style of play and rotations than I do winning or losing,” Cleveland said.
But, Cleveland still likes to see his team win, even if it is a summer scrimmage.
“I think winning’s a habit,” he said.
The Leopards’ varsity squad played just under 30 games during the summer, a regular season ramped up into a summer. Cleveland said they lost only two games.
“I was really proud (of) the way guys came together,” Cleveland said. “We’re a lot further ahead than I thought we would be at this point.
“Had one of the best summers I’ve ever had as a coach. I was really, really pleased with how things went this summer.”
