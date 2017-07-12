Grand opening planned Fri. for Baldwin Farmers Market

A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held at the Baldwin City Farmers’ Market on Friday.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, with the market opening at 4 p.m. The farmers market is located on Airport Road, across from the site of the old city hall.
Hours for the farmers’ market will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through October.
There will not be a charge to for vendors to participate in 2017, but the fee will be $10 monthly or $50 for the season, beginning in 2018.
Vendor applications and operating policies are available at city hall during normal business hours.
Items that are not characteristic of a wholesome family environment are not allowed. Items must be home grown or hand made. The sale of firearms, ammunition and pornography are strictly prohibited.
Vendors using box trucks or trailers must be approved in advance. Set up for the event must be prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
