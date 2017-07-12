Jefferson prepped for the state meet by swimming circles around the competition at the league championships.
The Sea Dragon youth swimming program racked up 678 points in the combined standings during the two-day North Georgia Swim League meet to win the championship by nearly 300 points. Jefferson also placed first in both the boys’ and girls’ standings.
The state meet is this Friday and Saturday in Tifton.
“It was a long weekend of exciting swimming,” coach Tess Nunnally said “Our kids had great determination and spirit throughout the three-session meet. We have worked really hard this season and our swimmers have come a long way. Our team is getting better every summer.”
For more on this story, see the July 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
YOUTH SWIMMING: Sea Dragons dominate league, set for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry