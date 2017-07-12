YOUTH SWIMMING: Commerce places fourth at district, first in small division

Commerce took fourth in the combined team standings at the North Georgia Swim League (NGSL) Championships, bolstered by a second-place finish in the girls’ standings.
The Tiger Sharks tallied 347 points overall in the two-day event, which was split between the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville and the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville.
Though the team finished fourth overall, the Tiger Sharks took first in the small-team division of the NGSL.
For more on this story, see the July 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
