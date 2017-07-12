BASEBALL: Former Dragon enjoying successful season in Majors

Jefferson alum Chris Beck is enjoying the best season of his three-year Major League career.
The 6-3, 225-pound Chicago White Sox right hander owns a 1-0 record and 3.79 ERA in a career-high 33 appearances. He’s thrown 35.2 innings this season and recorded 27 strikeouts.
This is by far the most mound time Beck has seen since making his Major League debut in 2015. Beck was sent back down to Triple-A that season following his debut. He then appeared in 25 games last year with a 2-2 record and 6.39 ERA in 25.1 innings.
After a rough start to the 2017 season — Beck surrendered three runs in one inning of relief against Kansas City on April 25 — he posted a 1.69 ERA for the month of May.
Beck appeared in 14 games in June, picking up a win on June 6. He has pitched in five games in July.
A 2009 Jefferson graduate, Beck went on to star for Georgia Southern before being selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft.
