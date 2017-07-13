Regional T-SPLOST lacks support

There will be no one-cent regional tax for road improvements.
A proposed transportation special purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) doesn’t have enough support to put on a November ballot. Leaders in seven of 12 area counties opted out of a regional tax for roads.
Madison County is included in a region with Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
Only Madison, Elbert and Oglethorpe county leaders voted in favor of a T-SPLOST referendum. Two other counties were considering approval, but a clear majority opposed the move.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said a one-cent regional tax would have been greatly beneficial for Madison County.
“It would have been a huge deal,” he said.
Madison County stood to gain considerable revenue for roads if a regional T-SPLOST was approved. Madison County has over 600 miles of roads and would stand to receive sales tax funds from Clarke County and other more commercial areas in the region.
Had a referendum been approved, there would have been a collective pass/fail vote by citizens in all involved counties. Voters in the region, including Madison County, turned down a T-SPLOST proposal in 2012.
Madison County receives about several hundred thousand dollars annually in state funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program. The county is required to match 30-percent of that grant with its own contribution. If T-SPLOST had been approved, the required match would have dropped to 10 percent for the county.
