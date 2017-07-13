Sheila Lindsey (07-04-17)

ARNOLDSVILLE, GA – Sheila Ellen Johnson Lindsay, 72, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 4 2017.
Born in 1944, Sheila grew up in Conyers, Ga. She was married to Jimmy D. Lindsay of Covington on April 19 1962. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie James and Rosie Nell Johnson; sister, Shirley Maddox; brother, Arlen M. Johnson, Sr.; and niece, Sandra Dobbs.
Survivors in addition to her loving spouse include daughters, Laura Nell Lindsay, Arnoldsville, and Linda Sue Moon; son-in-law, Bruce Moon; grandchildren, Will Moon and Cheyenne Moon, Colbert; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Gentiva Hospice for their loving support.
