Child airlifted after running through glass doors in Comer

A Comer child was airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on Saturday evening after he accidentally ran through double-paned glass doors at this grandmother’s home on West Pine Avenue in Comer.
Michael “Cash” Pruitt, 8, was playing at his grandmother’s house when he ran toward a back porch addition that had a new and an old set of glass doors separating it from the house. Those doors were almost always open, Comer Police Chief Kyle Roberts noted, and Cash was used to running in and out of the house through them.
The child simply did not see the doors closed and ran right through them, Roberts said, adding that both doors were double-paned.
“He had very severe wounds to the left side of his abdomen and another piece of glass sticking out of the back of his left knee,” Roberts said. The wound on the back of the knee was pressing against an artery, he added.
Roberts attributed the quick action of the Madison County Emergency Medical Services for saving the boy’s life.
“They did an amazing job,” Roberts said. “No doubt they saved his life.”
Cpl. Josh Smith was the first on the scene, followed quickly by EMS who stabilized the child’s injuries and called for a medical helicopter.
“There was bad weather wherever the helicopter was coming from and at first they said no,” Roberts noted. “After a second call they were able to come after all, so it was a struggle just getting them here.” The helicopter landed at a designated landing site at the Comer Volunteer Fire Department just before dark.
It was a dramatic and stressful situation, Roberts said, with lots of blood everywhere, but he said the child himself was very calm.
“He had his hand over the wound to his abdomen but he was very calm and in good spirits,” Roberts said. “It was amazing. I told him not many grownups could have done as well in the same situation.”
Pruitt was released from Egleston on Monday and is receiving care at his home.
