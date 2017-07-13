The talk about next year’s county budget, which will include a revenue shortfall and require a tax increase, is winding down.
Madison County commissioners will approve the 2018 county budget at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, in the BOC meeting room in the county government complex.
County commissioners held a public hearing Monday on next year’s budget. The meeting was brief and only one person addressed the board.
Gene Lurwig asked the commissioners about several line items in the budget, such as overtime pay in 9-1-1 and EMS departments. He said they seemed excessive. BOC chairman John Scarborough said that the departments require 24/7 coverage and that the overtime is an result of the shift schedules for continuous coverage. Lurwig questioned a cable bill for the government complex and suggested some cell phones could be eliminated, along with a lawn maintenance contract.
“If you could sharpen your pencil a little bit, I’d appreciate it,” said Lurwig.
Commissioner John Pethel again stated that he is opposed to a $7,000 pay increase in the budget for the EMS director. Scarborough said the salary was in place when he took office in January. Pethel said the board never approved the bump in pay for the director. Scarborough said Pethel could make a motion to eliminate that increase when the group votes on the budget July 18.
For Madison County to cover costs in its $16.1 million budget for next year, the only clear remedy is a tax rate hike, estimated at 2.4 mills. That’s on top of an increase in assessed values across the county. One mill is expected to generate $670,000 this year, compared to $608,000 last year.
— To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page
BOC to approve 2018 budget Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry