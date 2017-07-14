Charles McGee (07-12-17)

BRASELTON - Charles Thomas "Tom" McGee, 94, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton.
Born in Lawrenceville, Ga., Mr. McGee had lived in Jackson County for a number of years. He was the son of the late James H. Sr. and Susie Summerour McGee. Mr. McGee served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was retired from the University of Georgia, where he was a horticulturist. He also worked with the Soil Conservation Service and was the former cemetery sexton for Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens. Mr. McGee was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville.
Survivors include his wife, Paula W. McGee, Braselton; daughters and sons-in-law, Sally and Gary Cochran, Dalton, Ga.; Julie and John Jaques, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Emily and Jeff Bartenfeld, Athens, Sara and Wesley Green, Dalton, Stephen Jaques and fiancée Mary Grace Messick, Athens, Benjamin and Tabatha Jaques, Cleveland; Lauren Jaques, Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Henley Green, Colter Green, Owen Green, Henry Bartenfeld; step-children, Greg and Susie Wall, Sturgis, Miss., Eric and Amber Wall, Scott Chambers, all of Braselton; step-grandchildren, Clint Wall, Colin Wall, Preston Wall, Jack Wall, William Wall, Catherine Chambers and Caroline Chambers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. McGee was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Howell McGee, along with his second wife, Jeanne Duncan McGee; sisters, Mary Lou Phillips, Montine Turner. Esther Sims, Martha Sue Gregg; and brother, James H. McGee Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. The Rev. Phil Williams will officiate. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens with Dr. Lamar Holley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, 2450 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605, or one's favorite charity.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
