Three Statham men were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges as part of an illegal narcotics sting at 462 Wall Road.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office News release, Christopher Jones, Michael Hendricks and Jonathan Rossano were all arrested at the residence around 2 p.m. Jones has been charged with multiple counts of selling methamphetamine; Hendricks has been charged with multiple counts of selling methamphetamine, the sale of heroin and the sale of marijuana; and Rossano was charged with the willful obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.
The investigation was conducted over several months and ultimately led to the operation. Jones, Hendricks and Rossano are all awaiting their first appearance at the Barrow County Detention Center and it is unknown at this time if they will receive bond, the release said.
"The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate this type of activity within our county,” Sheriff Jud Smith said in the release. “We will continue to investigate and apprehend any individual who is a threat our community and the citizens of Barrow County."
Three men arrested in illegal narcotics sting in Statham
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry