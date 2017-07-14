Christina Glaze (07-11-17)

ATHENS – Christina Charity Glaze, 32, entered into rest Tuesday, July 11, 2017, following a long courageous battle with Wilson’s disease. Although her family is deeply saddened by her departure, knowing she is no longer in pain is a blessing.
She was born in Highpoint, N.C., but grew up in north metro Atlanta and then resided in North Georgia. Christina was preceded in death by her stepdad, Kenny White; and her grandfather, Michael D. Hanson.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Glaze, Athens; parents, Jeffery and Angie (stepmom) Orr, Winder, Theresa White, Athens; son, Raven L. Glaze; daughter, Trinity F. Glaze; grandparents, John W. Orr, Jr., Virgil (step granddad) and Patricia Warren, and Sherry Hanson; sisters, Hilda J. Pitts, Susan P. Pruitt, Kathryn Orr and Brailee Messer; brothers, Bradley Messer, Jeffery Orr, Jr., and Christian Orr; and uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., at Bethlehem Church 211 Campus located at 1054 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder, GA 306780.
Parents, Jeff and Angie Orr are in charge of arrangements.
