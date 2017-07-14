Penn remembered at ceremony

Fifty three years ago July 11, a black World War II veteran and educator in Washington was murdered in the night by Athens members of the Ku Klux Klan on a Madison County road.
And Tuesday, a group gathered in the atrium of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse in a show of remembrance for Lemuel Penn, who was shot to death just nine days after the Civil Rights Act ended decades of Jim Crow law in the United States.
Dena Chandler, chairperson of the Lemuel Penn Memorial Committee, accepted an award from the National Black Congressional Caucus Veterans Trust on behalf of the Memorial committee. The group was recognized for its efforts to honor Penn, which included the installation of a memorial sign at the site of Penn’s murder at the Broad River Bridge at the Madison/Elbert county line on Hwy. 172.
Chandler stood on the atrium steps and spoke to the crowd about what happened that night, how Penn and two other soldiers, Charles Brown and John Howard, were driving back to Washington D.C. after Army reserve training at Ft. Benning. Three Klan members from Athens followed the men into Madison County. James Lackey drove the car and Cecil Myers and Howard Sims fired into the soldiers’ vehicle, killing Penn. Lackey later confessed to what happened, but the men were acquitted by a Madison County jury. Myers and Sims later served jail time after being convicted in federal court for violating the civil rights of Penn, Brown and Howard.
“There was some justice achieved thanks to some far sighted men and women in Athens who knew that the times were in fact changing and that they had to change, and people had to learn to live together and give this country a chance to be all it could be in terms of equality and justice for all,” said Chandler, after noting the work that the late Judge James Barrow did in the Penn case.
Morocco Coleman of the National Black Congressional Caucus Veterans Trust presented an award to Chandler Tuesday. Coleman thanked the group for its work “to keep the legacy and the memory of Lemuel Penn in the hearts and minds of the community.”
He said the veterans trust honors those who positively affect veterans.
“Each year, we honor different periods of service, from the Civil War all the way to present wars,” said Coleman. “This past year, among the groups we honored was the Lemuel Penn Foundation and Committee. At the time, Mrs. Chandler was unable to make it to Washington, so Washington sent me to her.”
