The Lula City Council has yet to approve a service delivery agreement with Hall County. According to Mayor Milton Turner, the agreement isn’t deemed approved until it is accepted by Hall County, along with three other cities within the county. The city has not received notification as to whether or not the agreement has been officially accepted by the Department of Community Affairs.
“I looked on DCA website today and they haven’t approved Hall County’s agreement yet,” city manager Dennis Bergin said at the council meeting Monday night.
Bergin reported Hall County is requesting the council consider adoption of the service delivery agreement.
Mayor Turner urged councilmembers to stay firm and not sign off on the agreement citing the council’s staunch opposition to the service delivery area.
“We will leave it on the agenda for the council to take a firm position one way or the other, to approve or deny, because we were never given the opportunity,” Bergin said.
For more news from Lula, see this week's issue of the Banks County News
Lula continues to look at service agreement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry