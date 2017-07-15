Thompson: Don’t lose sight of the good

I did not know Paul Wilson, but after spending some time with his widow Beth and her family Friday afternoon, I wish I had.
Throughout a lengthy conversation with them and reading dozens upon dozens of social media messages about Paul, it was clear what kind of impact he had on those around him. Repeatedly he was characterized as the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet, a warm and gentle soul.
He was the kind of man I strive to be. Sometimes, I come up short.
Paul Wilson, by all accounts, loved life and touched every life around him.
But his was cut short July 2 in the most unconscionable way possible — by a senseless act of violence.
Paul was walking his dogs when he was shot and killed. His neighbor, Larry Bates, is accused of committing the crime and has been charged with murder. Beth Wilson said last week Bates had been harassing the couple for weeks, primarily over his allegation that the dogs had been defecating in his yard.
It may be a while — probably in court — before we know what exactly was going through Bates’ head and what led him to shoot and kill a man he had once been friendly with. Further investigations may tell us more about his mental state and whether he should have even been allowed to have access to a gun.
What is clear is Paul Wilson did not deserve to die, nor do all the other victims of violence around this country on a daily basis.
In Savannah, where I spent three years living, an epidemic of gun violence, largely through gang activity, is threatening to destroy the reputation of a great city filled with rich history and wonderful people.
Most recently, early in the morning of July 5, a teen who was part of a gang called Only the Mob, was in an SUV with two other people that pulled alongside a group of people downtown. According to the Savannah Morning News, at least one person in the SUV began firing at a group of pedestrians, injuring three people.
Police located the vehicle. A chase ensued and the car driven by the teen careened into a crowd of pedestrians in the area of City Market, the newspaper reported. The other two occupants of the car died at the scene and a third person, Scott Waldrup, was killed by the car as it went into the crowd.
Waldrup, the general manager of a popular Savannah restaurant The Grey, was also hailed on social media as a wonderful human being and was regarded as a hero for pushing other bystanders in the path of the vehicle to safety.
Yet another person with their whole life ahead of them gone.
Next door in Gwinnett County, a woman has been charged with stabbing her husband and four of her five children to death. A fifth child who was stabbed remained in serious condition as of Friday, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
What is wrong with people?
It’s incredibly frustrating every week to read through the crime incidents and arrest lists this newspaper publishes. These crimes vary in seriousness and are the effects of a wide range of factors and circumstances, but too many of them demonstrate a complete lack of decency and regard for people.
As a community, and a country, we have to demand more from ourselves.
But in the face of all that is bad, there is also plenty of good out there. Sure, bad things will and should make their way into the news, but there are so many acts of kindness that often go unnoticed.
In this week's paper, you can read about Randy Franklin, who has had as rotten a year as anyone could expect.
He lost his wife on New Year’s Day, his mother-in-law two months later and his leg to an amputation the month after that. And his brother has been diagnosed with cancer and given a grim outlook.
But Randy feels blessed to live here in Barrow County, due in no small part to a donation from the health care organization he is a patient of and a local church men’s group that built a wheelchair ramp onto his home for him. Nothing will ever replace the loss of his wife of 34 years, but Franklin believes he has plenty to live for.
“I think the community needs to know what kind of people are living here,” Franklin told me when I went to visit him recently.
You’ve got that right, Randy.
It’s paramount that in such confusing times where there is so much senselessness in the world, that we don’t lose sight of the good.
Ever since I can remember, my father has often quoted the entertainer Red Skelton, who once said, “I personally believe everyone was put on this earth for a reason; to build, not destroy.”
I suspect that Paul Wilson would have agreed with that statement. Because I could tell from the way Beth Wilson and her family talked about him that his life embodied it.
