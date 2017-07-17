Two men arrested in drug bust in Comer

Two men were arrested July 10 in major drug bust in Comer.
Norman Glenn Goodrich, 47, and Mitchell David Brooks, 39, both of Comer, were arrested after Comer police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Brooks at his Hill Street home.
Brooks, who was at his job at a Danielsville business, was located and taken into custody at the request of Comer PD by Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird.
Brooks was charged with sale of methamphetamine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and reckless conduct.
Goodrich was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and obstruction.
Both remained in the Madison County Jail as of press time and no bond had been set.
Police officers have been monitoring this home for a while for known drug activity, Chief Kyle Roberts told The Journal.
Officers found Goodrich standing in the yard of the residence and detained him, explaining why they were there.
When he was searched, they found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette pack, along with a glass pipe wrapped in a blue hand towel.
A 17-year old female was inside the home and was asked to wait outside while the residence was searched. She told officers that Brooks had recently started a job in Danielsville and that that was where he was and this information was relayed to Chief Baird, who took Brooks into custody. Baird reportedly also found methamphetamine and a glass pipe on Brooks’ person when he was arrested.
A police K-9 was used to comb the residence and “hit” on several places inside the home, outbuilding and vehicles located on the property, according to the report.
Quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, a homemade bong, glass pipes, clear plastic baggies and a marijuana pipe were all found in and around the home.
The report by Cpl. Alan Stratton noted that all of the items were found in unsecure areas that children had access to.
The search also resulted in the discovery of approximately 12 firearms, mostly long guns, that were also in unsecured locations. Several of the firearms found were loaded (bullet in the chamber, ready to fire), the report noted.
A GMC pickup truck belonging to Brooks was also towed to the sheriff’s office impound lot and inventoried by Stratton, who located a loaded .45 caliber 1911 inside the armrest of the front seat.
Seizure requests have been requested on the other vehicles, the report noted.
