BOC sets new guidelines on poultry houses, subdivisions

Madison County’s four-month moratorium on development is over. And new regulations on poultry houses and subdivisions are in place.
County commissioners met for four hours Monday, with a majority of discussions centering on regulations on poultry houses. Poultry is Madison County’s top industry. And a number of poultry farmers stood at the podium July 10, urging leaders not to hurt the industry by passing regulations they feel are too stringent.
Matt Whitehead of Colbert said America elected a man who promised to do away with a lot of regulations. And he said he didn’t want to see more regulations imposed locally.
“I feel like I need to fight for my friends, family and neighbors,” said Whitehead. “Our lives are going to be influenced by these regulations. I believe it’s overkill.”
Existing poultry houses or ones already being developed will be “grandfathered in” or exempted from rule changes.
But a number of established poultry farmers responded to proposed BOC regulations, saying they seemed too harsh. For instance, a proposed ban on new chicken houses within one mile of city limits in the county was very unpopular with poultry farmers. County commission chairman John Scarborough noted that Oglethorpe County has a one-mile buffer on poultry houses around municipalities and he said such a regulation would be in line with county plans to have commercial and residential growth around cities. But he didn’t argue to keep the buffer at one mile.
Farmers said a one-mile buffer would be overly broad and arbitrary. One farmer noted that there are about four miles from Ila to Danielsville. A buffer around both towns would eliminate about two miles between the two cities for poultry houses.
Gerry Burdette said his large tract of property near Comer would lose tremendous value if the buffer was instituted, since it couldn’t be sold for poultry use.
“That’s my retirement,” he said.
Wesley Chandler said the one-mile regulation, if passed, would actually cause him to put chicken houses closer to neighbors than if it wasn’t implemented.
Farmer Dennis Moon told the board that they’d “open a can of worms” if the one-mile regulation was passed. He noted how it would affect both he and his son, even though their property is ag land.
“Just simplify it and keep it realistic,” said Moon of the regulations.
After much discussion, commissioners agreed to completely eliminate the one-mile buffer from the regulations. County commissioner Lee Allen said he felt the land use map will be sufficient criteria for determining whether poultry plans are appropriate near cities. Farmer Paul Simmons suggested that the county leave decisions on poultry farms near towns to the city councils.
“Why not let each town decide what they want to do?” asked Simmons.
Several other poultry house regulations were discussed Monday. For instance, what setbacks are appropriate between poultry houses and adjoining properties?
The board ultimately agreed to establish setbacks from poultry houses at 300 feet on all sides, up from the previous 200-foot requirement. That’s after an initial proposal to put setbacks at 600 feet.
Local farmer and planning commission member Terry Chandler said 300 feet exceeds the need, according to scientists, who say that 200 feet is sufficient.
“I see this concession as a good will gesture,” he said. “The initial setback (proposal of 600 feet) was overkill and would have essentially terminated the poultry industry in Madison County.”
Other farmers said that whenever the board extends setback requirements, it’s essentially a taking of land, a type of eminent domain.
“You’re going to do away with a tremendous amount of land,” said farmer Terry Stephenson of proposed BOC regulations.
Other farmers said setback requirements shouldn’t fall solely on farmers but on those who put structures near chicken houses too.
The board agreed to eliminate a proposed regulation of a 1,000 foot setback on the “exhaust end” of poultry houses. Instead, the board agreed to require the establishment of earthen berms or vegetative buffers around between the houses and adjoining properties. The vegetative buffer will require the planting of two rows of Leyland Cypress or similar trees.
Planning commission member Conolus Scott noted that there were a lot of farmers in attendance Monday, but he urged the board to make decisions that take the interests of all citizens into account.
“Your decision should not be because of a crowd but based on what is in the best interest for all the people who live in Madison County,” said Scott.
The board agreed to establish poultry house setbacks at 800 feet from schools, churches, municipal buildings and nursing homes. The commissioners agreed not to allow any rezonings to A-1 (intensive agriculture) status on property less than 25 acres. The board eliminated a planned regulation to require A-1 parcels that sit idle from intensive operations for 12 months to be rezoned to A-2 designation.
While discussion of poultry house guidelines dominated discussions Monday, the board also talked about subdivision regulations. The group ultimately agreed to raise the minimum lot size for a subdivision from one acre to 1.5 acres and one acre for houses that have water or sewer services. That’s up from an allowance for homes on .75 acre lots where water or sewer services are available. Commissioner Theresa Bettis made the motion for the increase. She said the school system is overflowing with students and that homes packed into tighter lots will increase the burden on schools.
In another regulatory matter, the group agreed to postpone a decision on when recreational vehicles can be used as homes. The commissioners agreed that they want the option to be available in cases of true hardship, but they want to review proper language for making that allowed in clearly defined instances.
