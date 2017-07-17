Geneva Hill (07-13-17)

DOUGLASVILLE, GA - Miss Geneva Vernelle Hill, 93, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017.
She was born April 11, 1924, in Lula, Ga., the daughter of the late Mr. Charles Young Hill and Beulah Mae Watson Hill. She was of the Presbyterian denomination. She loved her family dearly and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Miss Hill was preceded in death by her sister, Dessie Mae Payne; and brothers, Charles Emory Hill, Harrison Wiley Hill, and Max Ryland Hill.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 16, at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with the Rev. Marcus Miller officiating. The Committal Service followed the funeral service in the funeral home Chapel. Interment was at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta.
