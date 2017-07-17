Bobby Ray Smith Sr. (06-30-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 17. 2017
DANIELSVILLE – Bobby Ray Smith, Sr., 70, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017.

Mr. Smith was the son of the late Hoke and Estelle Smith of Danielsville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Laverne Davis Smith. Mr. Smith was a retired security guard. He was of the Baptist denomination, living it each day by helping his fellow man with love, caring and by listening to them.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Christina Leach Smith, Winder; and one sister, Betty Smith Moseley, Danielsville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.