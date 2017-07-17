Bobby Ray Smith Sr. (06-30-17)

DANIELSVILLE – Bobby Ray Smith, Sr., 70, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017.
Mr. Smith was the son of the late Hoke and Estelle Smith of Danielsville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Laverne Davis Smith. Mr. Smith was a retired security guard. He was of the Baptist denomination, living it each day by helping his fellow man with love, caring and by listening to them.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Christina Leach Smith, Winder; and one sister, Betty Smith Moseley, Danielsville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
