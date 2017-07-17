COMMERCE - Roy E. Beck, 96, went to be the with Lord Friday, July 14, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living.
Mr. Beck was born in Cornelia, Ga., the son of the late WJ and Lillie Stevens Beck. Mr. Beck was a United States Marine Corp World War II veteran at Iwo Jima, a member of Madison Street Baptist Church, and a Gideon International member for over 40 years. He was owner of Beck Tractor for 27 years. Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Wilbanks Beck; brothers, Ernest and Lee Beck; and a sister, Mary Ledford.
Survivors include his daughter, Beth McCook (Archie), Commerce; grandsons, Brad McCook (Suzanne) and Kevin McCook (Dawn), Commerce; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kaleb and Kyla McCook; step great-grandchildren, Brian, Michael, and Emily Adler, and Chris Richey; and sister, Betty Ivie, Commerce.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Madison Street Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Montgomery, Kevin McCook and Brad McCook officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family of Mr. Beck would like to say thanks to the entire staff of Bentley Assisted Living for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International at P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Beck (07-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry