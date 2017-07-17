WINTERVILLE – Dr. Kenneth Ciraval, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017, after a long illness.
Dr. Ciraval was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Eugene and Marie Ciravalo. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and worked with children at the Rutland Center in Athens until he retired. He was a member of several organizations.
Survivors include his wife Jackie (Lawson), formerly of Jefferson; step-children, Jinni (Carloss) Gooch, Jefferson, Chad Knight, Athens, and Coda Carloss, Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren Alyssa Grace Gooch and Parker Thurmond Gooch.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 15, at the Lord and Stephens Chapel, East Athens, with interment in the Madison City Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East Athens.
Kenneth Ciraval (07-13-17)
