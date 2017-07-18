David Phillips (07-16-17)

GRIFFIN - David Phillips, 53, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at his residence.
David was born in Griffin, on December 1, 1963. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Phillips. David graduated from Griffin High School in 1982. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1989. David worked for Griffin Pawn Shop for several years before opening his own successful business, Dave’s Guns & Guy Stuff. He was known across the region as a firearms expert and had appeared on the History Channel's series "Tales of the Gun." David was a former member of both the Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education and Spalding County Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Darrell Dix said, "He was more than just a friend to law enforcement and the community. There is no way of knowing how many lives Dave touched and how many folks still have homes, cars, and families together because of him. We have solved all the world's problems and spent many hours telling stories at the gun shop. Please keep Michelle and the entire Phillips family in your prayers. Dave, you will be missed!" Francis Cavender said, "Here in my office are many reminders of his kindness and the times I shared with him in his combination gun shop and adult baby-sitting service. Rest in peace 'Big Dave' - the world has lost a man that has left a mark on so many of us. Your heart will always beat in those of us that love you."
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Yonce Phillips, a teacher at Rehoboth Road Middle School; father, Henry A. Phillips, Griffin; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Terri Phillips, Griffin; father-in-law, Roy Yonce; and brother-in-law, Ted Yonce, both of Commerce; niece, Alison Grace Phillips; and nephew, Erik Pasto.
A visitation for David Phillips will be held on Sunday, July 23, at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Following the visitation, a celebration of his life will be conducted in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. The Rev. Mark Ward will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spalding County Junior Deputy Program; P.O. Box 1007, Griffin, Georgia 30224.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of David Phillips by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.
