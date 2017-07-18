Annie Hardeman (07-09-17)

WINDER - Annie Hardeman, 69, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Annie was a faithful worker at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She worked on the Usher Board and the Mission Board. She was a member of the Senior Choir and a member of the Pastors Aide. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mavis Shields Butler; husband, Elmer Hardeman; daughter, Carol Hardeman; sisters, Elaine Reddish, Vivian Butler, Eva Mae Russell, Elizabeth James Butler and Roberta Butler; brothers, James and Randy Butler and Eugene Daniel.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne, Emery, Valerie; sisters, Alberta Thomas, Brenda and Carol Butler; brothers, Kerry, Wayne, and Guy Butler; brother-in-law, Earley (Mary) Hardeman; sisters-in-law, Nettie (Thomas) McCray and Minnie Hardeman; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Annie’s life was held on Friday, July 14, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Winder. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Service, Lawrenceville.
ByrdandFlanigan.com
