Martha Louise Glenn (07-17-17)

Martha Louise Glenn, 101, died Monday, July 17, 2017.
Born in Oglethorpe County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Fletcher Paul and Fannie Elizabeth Carter Glenn; wife of the late Fred Glenn; mother to the late Danny Glenn; and sister to the late Sam Paul, Pat Paul, T.F. Paul and Mildred Ruff.
Mrs. Glenn was a homemaker and member of Carlton Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing with everyone. She also liked gardening and her flowers.
Survivors include her son, Don Glenn, Carlton; daughter-in-law, Patricia Glenn of Carlton, brother in law, G.C. (Jeannette) Glenn, grandson, Marty Glenn, great granddaughter, Alexis Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at Carlton Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Carlton Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Glenn, Alan Benson, Ricky Drew, Elliot Paul, Larry Paul and Johnny Paul.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
