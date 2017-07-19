Alto approves water contract with Banks County

The Alto Town Council, on July 11, approved the Banks County water purchase/sell agreement.
The agreement allows the Town of Alto to purchase an amount not to exceed 300,000 gallons per day at a rate not to exceed 200 gallons per minute and a maximum not to exceed 9 million gallons per month at a wholesale rate of $3 per 1,000 gallons on an as needed basis.
Alto mayor Audrey Turner said the agreement was the same as it had been the previous year.
“We haven’t been buying much water from Banks County,” she said.
