Commerce talks new city park

The Commerce City Council heard a preliminary idea for a multipurpose field complex for a new city park at Monday’s meeting.
City Manager James Wascher gave the council a “conceptual design” for a city park that would have three multipurpose fields. He said the fields could be used for practice and games for soccer, football and, maybe, lacrosse.
The city has $450,000 in the budget for a new city park. That money would come from SPLOST revenue.
Wascher commented more fields are “probably the biggest need we have” in recreation.
He said he believes the city schools will be “happy to get us off their fields.”
The city recreation department uses the middle school football field for soccer and football.
The concept calls for a tract of land that is about 12 acres. Wascher had earlier said he thought it might be done in six to 10 acres.
Council member Bobby Redmon asked about installing turf instead of grass fields. Wascher said he was pretty sure that would be more than the city could afford. He said a turf field for a softball field would have cost about $400,000.
See the full story in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
