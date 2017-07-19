Commerce authorities suspect someone left marijuana in a graveyard for work detail inmates.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to Grey Hill Cemetery for an information report. Someone found a pill bottle containing marijuana, a lighter and rolling papers beside a grave.
Suspecting someone may have dropped it for one of the inmates who works the grounds, officers replaced the marijuana with grass clippings and returned the bottle where it was.
They grabbed a pair of binoculars and watched the inmates from the tree line.
One of the inmates reportedly kicked the bottle, picked it up and showed it to another inmate. They took the contents out and allegedly smelled it.
Officers suspect they tossed the baggie of “marijuana” onto the ground after learning it was just grass. One of them reportedly took the lighter and rolling papers that were left in the bottle.
The corrections officer took custody of that inmate and retrieved the papers and lighter.
See more incidents in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Officers suspect marijuana dropped for inmates
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry