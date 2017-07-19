Annexations concern Jefferson BOE

Jefferson’s growing city limits have concerned school leaders as new houses — and students — are brought in.
The Jefferson Board of Education discussed the issue at its July 13 meeting.
Enrollment is already up 80 students from the end of last year, but finance director Kim Navas expects that number will be much larger (150-200). She said administrators are working to manage staffing and classroom sizes.
Jefferson’s school population has consistently grown over the past several years. That enrollment increase could be heightened by new housing developments being brought into the city limits.
“There’s 600 future home sites already approved within the city,” said superintendent John Jackson.
The Jefferson City Council recently approved annexing a portion (56 homes) of the Storey Meadows Subdivision. The annexation was approved in a split vote, despite opposition from city leaders, according to chairman Ronnie Hopkins.
The neighborhood will be split between the city and county school systems.
Currently, the move will only bring in 13 students to the Jefferson City School System and about half of those are enrolled as out-of-district students already.
The council is set to consider a much larger annexation on Monday. That development (located on Galilee Church Road) would include over 100 homes.
Hopkins encouraged the board to reach out to city council members. He noted the district is managing its current population, but continued annexations could have an impact.
“This could cause us severe problems,” he said.
See the full story in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
