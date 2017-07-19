City planners deny industrial project

Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Despite concessions from developers, city leaders voted Tuesday to deny a large industrial project off Plainview Road.
The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission denied a request to annex 95 acres near Plainview Road into the City of Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council will hear the request Aug. 14.
Jackson County Industrial Partners wants to construct two distribution buildings totaling 1.2 million square-feet on the north side of Logistics Center Parkway.
Developers initially proposed annexing 174 acres and constructing three large warehouse buildings, one of which would have been located on Plainview Road.
That request brought opposition from area residents, who feared increased noise, lights and traffic.
Developers agreed to forego the third building on Plainview Road and cut the proposed annexation from 174 acres to 95 acres.
See the full story in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
