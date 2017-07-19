Golf cart wreck hurts four

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Four people wrecked a golf cart on Sanctuary Drive in Traditions about 9:40 p.m. July 8.
One man suffered a compound fracture on his leg. Two juveniles also had bad injuries.
All three were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The fourth person, a woman, said she hurt her elbow but was all right.
She said one of the juveniles was driving and lost control of the steering wheel.
The golf cart flipped.
See more incidents in the July 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
