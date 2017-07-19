‘Bill’ Cronic

HUGUENOT, NY - William McArthur Cronic was born on November 11, 1942 in Madison, Ga., the son of John Henry Cronic and Arah Lois Fagan. He was the sixth of seven children. He joined the United States Navy in 1959 and proudly served on the U.S.S Boxer through the start of the Vietnam War, until his Honorable Discharge in November 1965. He married Lois Decker on February 11, 1966, and they have been together ever since.
From 1968 to 1994, he owned and operated Bill’s Mobil in Port Jervis, N.Y., where he made countless friends and memories. During this time, he also earned his pilot’s license and piloted his own Cessna. After attempting retirement for a few years, Bill began working for the New York State Department of Corrections at Mid Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY in 1998. There he served as a Garage Supervisor and CSEA Union President and State Representative until his actual retirement in 2011.
He spent the past six years of his retirement traveling, enjoying his motorcycle, assisting with the restoration of a 1946 Chevrolet pick-up, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his “little bud” Scruffy and his two-favorite people, his wife of 51 years, Lois Decker Cronic, and his granddaughter, Jessica Cronic Baton, whom he and Lois have lovingly raised since she was a year old. In addition, he is survived by his grandson-in-law, Nick Baton, and grand-dog, Tucker, Pennsylvania; brother, Jerry Cronic, and sister-in-law, Ann Deaton Cronic, Winder, Ga.; daughter, Lisa Cronic, Middletown, N.Y.; granddaughter, PenniLynn Gould; and great-grandson, Josiah Bolding, Wilkes Barre, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Bob Decker and his wife, Shannon, Huguenot, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Cronic, and his mother, Arah Lois Fagan, Braselton, Ga., and siblings, Sam Cronic, Red Cronic, Charles Cronic, Bob Cronic and Mary Greason, Winder, Ga.
He is remembered by his family as a dedicated husband and father and a loyal friend who enjoyed life, was always up for adventure, and did things his way until the very end.
At Bill’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Donations in Bill’s honor may be made to Puppies Behind Bars, 263 W. 28th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.
