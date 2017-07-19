Carolyn Albritton (07-17-17)

HAMPTON, GA - Carolyn Holder Albritton, 88, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017.
Carolyn was born February 14, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Albritton; son, Morris Albritton; father, Joe Davis; and mother, Annie Ruth Davis. She was a faithful member of Harvest Baptist Tabernacle of Jonesboro, Ga.
Survivors include a daughter, Jerri Ann Crowe( Benny); son, Lawrence Albritton (Jan); son, Lewis Holder (Connie); son, Larry Holder (Elissa); daughter-in-law, Cynthia Albritton; sister, Geraldine House; brother, Kenneth Joel Davis; brother, John Davis; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Carolyn will be held Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tara Garden Chapel , 681 North Ave., Jonesboro. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 6841 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, GA, 30236.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southern Grace Hospice, 384 Racetrack Road, McDonough, GA 30252.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.taragardenchapelfuneralhome.com for the Albritton family.
Tara Garden Chapel, Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
