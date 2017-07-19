A request for another large warehouse in West Jackson was tabled on Monday with a 4-1 vote.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners postponed a vote until next month on two requests from Ridgeline Property Group. Developers plan to construct a one-million square-foot industrial site at 6275 Hwy. 53, Braselton, but face heavy restrictions since the property is located within the West Jackson overlay district.
Ridgeline is requesting an increase in the building size (up from 150,000 sq. ft.) and the use of concrete tilt, which Ridgeline’s Mike Gray said is a preferred construction method. Staff members and the Jackson County Planning Commission recommended denying the two requests.
Gray presented his case for the development on Monday, touting the additional jobs and tax revenues the development would bring. He said the larger building would be easier on utilities; attract a better tenant; and bring a lower amount of traffic compared to other industrial uses.
Gray admitted traffic is an issue on Hwy. 53. His proposed solution is to implement turning lanes and decel lanes and create a four-lane entrance into the development.
He also proposed preserving the front section of the development (fronting Hwy. 53) for some type of commercial use.
See the full story in the July 19 issue of The Braselton News.
WJ warehouse request tabled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry