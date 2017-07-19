English charged in Floyd scheme

A Hoschton man is among those charged in a massive theft and bribery scheme involving the Floyd County School System in Rome.
David Gary English, 38, was arrested last week on theft by taking, bribery and violation of the Georgia RICO Act, according to the Rome News-Tribune.
English is an owner of Southeastern Security Professionals. He is alleged to have taken more than $60,000 from the school system between 2011 and 2014; to have bribed the system’s former maintenance director with money and Atlanta Hawks tickets.
A civil suit has also been filed in the case.
Allegations about a massive fraud scheme came out in 2015, according to the RNT. Ten people are alleged to have inflated and falsified invoices being paid by the school system.
