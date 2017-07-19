D’ville approves amendments to zoning ordinance

Danielsville council members voted unanimously July 10 to approve amendments to their zoning ordinances.
Mayor pro-tem Michael Wideman, who was sitting in for Mayor Todd Higdon, said the council is working to move the city into the 21st century.
Wideman pointed out to several residents who were in attendance for the public hearing prior to the meeting that the city was found to have multiple ordinances that directly contradicted each other.
“We didn’t make any of this up,” Wideman said of the changes they were adopting. “We copied and pasted a lot from other cities’ ordinances what we wanted to see in Danielsville.”
He added that the council and staff also took state and health codes into consideration as well.
“The issue here is not that this (zoning ordinance) contains something new, it’s just it’s never been enforced before,” Wideman added. “Going forward we are going to enforce what we have always had.”
The principal changes to the zoning ordinance included the following.
Article V – Changes were made to the description and lot sizes for the R1 designation. The description includes that lot sizes must be in line state and county codes, along with the city’s zoning code. The city building inspector has the authority to increase lot size or vary zoning district development standards to accommodate the need to use septic tanks and health department regulations. The GR zoning designation was changed to “R2,” the BR was renamed “MU,” and a multi-family R3 designation was added.
Article VI – Non-conforming lots and uses of land sections were amended to allow for compliance of off-street parking in the business district, specific to surface and drainage and lighting and parking spaces upon any change.
A minimum building standards section was added to provide general architectural requirements for newly constructed and remodeled buildings for multi-family, office or commercial purposes. These additions include exterior materials, roof pitch and materials, installation of sidewalks for pedestrian accessibility and safety and standards for access management of driveways and deceleration lanes.
Article VIII was amended to place a minimum square footage per dwelling unit of 1,000 square feet for a single family dwelling and 750 square feet for multi-family dwellings.
Article IX —Requirements for locating, installing and renting manufactured homes has been brought up to meet the DCA’s recommended International Residential Building Code. The homes will be allowed as single-family dwellings in the A and R1 districts where a minimum lot size is no less than 1.5 acres.
A section on multi-family dwelling requirements are discussed in detail and this section works to provide clarity to size, lot and setbacks.
Accessory structures and uses have been shown in categories of “permit required” and “permit not required.”
A section dealing with fences and walls has been added.
Article X – This section, formerly the sign ordinance, has been added to the zoning ordinance. The main changes were the definitions of temporary signage and placing a time limit on such signage.
In other business, work on the long-awaited roundabout to replace the city’s lone red light may not begin until the end of the year, according to clerk Susan Payne, who said DOT representative Robbie Oliver told her he wouldn’t “be surprised” if construction didn’t begin until November or December. Payne also said she had received word that a meeting with DOT contractors for the project had been set for the end of July.
Work was previously set to begin July 1, but property acquisitions and other issues have delayed the project once again.
Police Chief Brenan Baird said DOT contractors had been out that afternoon marking property.
“We believe work on the project is continuing behind the scenes,” Wideman added.
The council also heard that qualifying for council seats three and four, currently occupied by Wideman and Jon Hendrix begins Monday, Aug. 21 and the qualifying fee is $75.
