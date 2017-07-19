COMER - Patricia Gail McGee, 63, passed away Saturday July 15, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. McGee was born May 25, 1954, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of Donald and Sybil Stewart Van Dalen. She worked in the retail industry.
Survivors include, sons, Joseph Alcorn, Oregon, and Steven Alcorn, Ft. Benning, Ga.; brothers, Donald Van Dalen, South Carolina, and David Van Dalen, Michigan; sister, Kathy Franklin, White, Ga.; and 14 grandchildren
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at her residence in Comer.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Patricia McGee (07-15-17)
