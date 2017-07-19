JEFFERSON - Faye Roberts Chatham, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Mrs. Chatham was born in Carnesville, the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Cheek Roberts. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Newell Chatham, Jefferson; sons, David Chatham, Jefferson, and Roger Chatham, Snellville; brother, Ray Roberts, Toccoa; two grandchildren, Cathy Hadfield and Heidi Chatham; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan and Reed and Riley Hadfield.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Hardy officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park. The visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Faye Chatham (07-19-17)
