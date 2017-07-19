Faye Chatham (07-19-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
JEFFERSON - Faye Roberts Chatham, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Mrs. Chatham was born in Carnesville, the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Cheek Roberts. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Newell Chatham, Jefferson; sons, David Chatham, Jefferson, and Roger Chatham, Snellville; brother, Ray Roberts, Toccoa; two grandchildren, Cathy Hadfield and Heidi Chatham; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan and Reed and Riley Hadfield.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Hardy officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park. The visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.