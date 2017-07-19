‘Bud’ Gunter (07-19-17)

OWENSBORO, KY - Charles “Bud” Lee Gunter, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, Heartford House.
Charles was born in Oconee County, Ga., on November 26, 1935, the son of the late Roy Lee and Lizzie Ruth Gunter. He was a Navy Veteran serving from 1955-1959 and was sole proprietor of House of 10,000 Picture Frames for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Cunningham; and a brother, Talmadge Gunter.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna McDaniel Clouse; a daughter, Marcia Safran; son, Andrew Gunter; granddaughter, Candice Clark (Chris); great-grandson, Caleb Clark; and sisters, Virginia Cooper, Barbara Joyce Flanigan (Albert), and Robbie Nash.
There will be a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org in honor of Charles.
James H. Davis Funeral Home, Owensboro, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
