‘Marty’ Cooper (07-19-17)

JEFFERSON - Martha Ann “Marty” Benson Cooper, 75, entered into rest Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Mrs. Cooper was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Bennie B. Benson, Sr. and Annie Mae Love Benson. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a retired CNA. After attending nursing school, she worked 35 years in the nursing and health care field, where she had the reputation of being a thoughtful, loving and caring provider. On many occasions, she provided her nursing skills to many friends and especially family members. God gave her the gift of compassion along with the gift of understanding the needs of the sick. She will be best remembered for her dedication to her family and to her work. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bradford Benson, Jr.; and sister-in-law Barbara Benson.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Danny Cooper, Jefferson; her son, Sid Shropshire and his wife Genese, Watkinsville; son, Mitch Shropshire, Jefferson; daughter, Pam Shropshire, Winterville; grandson, Tennison Shropshire, Atlanta; step-son, Steven Matthews and his wife Tammy, Windsor, Va.; brother, Jim Benson and his wife Guy Dean, Jefferson; sister, Merita Beatty, Newnan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Ross Wheeler, Johnny Ray and Eric Shelton officiating. Burial will be in the Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Matt Benson, Drew Benson, Jimmy Cooper, Jay Cooper, Jim Benson and Kip Beatty. Tennison Shropshire will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606, or to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
