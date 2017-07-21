WINDER -. Bobbye Jo Burris Lassiter, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Mrs. Lassiter was the first of three siblings; born in Foreman, Ariz. on August 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Robert George and Jo Needham Burris. A University of Georgia alumni, Mrs. Lassiter was the Chairman of the Business Education department at Winder-Barrow Highschool, where she taught for fifteen years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and teacher.
Mrs. Lassiter was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Holland Lassiter.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Barber and husband Wayne, and Kay Morris; four grandchildren, Houston Barber, Hannah Morris, Haley Stapleton and husband Thomas, Clayton Barber; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Hazel Stapleton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sheperd's Center, Atlanta, GA, www.shepherd.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Bobbye Lassiter (07-19-17)
