FOOTBALL: Dragons pick up 7-on-7 tourney championship

Winning a 7-on-7 tournament certainly wasn’t going to make-or-break Jefferson’s summer, but the Dragon football team managed to pick up a first-place trophy in the final competition of the offseason.
The victory came last Wednesday at Presbyterian College’s 7-on-7 camp after three runner-up finishes this summer. Jefferson went 7-1, beating Butler to win the title and avenge their lone loss of the event.
“We don’t really judge winning and losing in these type things as much as asking did we compete and did we improve?” coach Gene Cathcart said. “We have done that well at each one we’ve competed in, so the satisfying part is being so proud of our young men for that as well as the poise and class they have shown.”
After competing in three in-state 7-on-7 tournaments against some teams that will be on the Dragons’ fall schedule, Jefferson’s trip to South Carolina pitted it against teams with which it had no familiarity. Cathcart said that was beneficial.
“It was,” he said. “We saw teams from four states and got to see so many different offensive and defensive schemes and that is always beneficial from a teaching and learning standpoint.”
