The Jackson County Flash Elite are living up to their name.
The local youth track and field club will send 10 athletes to the Junior Olympics in Detroit, Mich., to compete against the best athletes in the nation.
Nearly 1,700 teams are registered and over 6,250 athletes will compete in the event, which starts July 29.
“We as a team are very proud to have this opportunity to compete with the best in the nation,” coach Allen Spry said. “You never know who will be the next Flo Jo (Florence Griffith Joyner) and Usain Bolt. We are very proud of the kids and all the hard work they put into making it to the big show.”
Eight Flash Elite qualified for individual events. The team also qualified one relay team.
For the rest of this story, see the July 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: Ten Jackson Co. athletes bound for Junior Olympics
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry