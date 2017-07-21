YOUTH SWIMMING: Commerce swimmers bring home nine state championships

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, July 21. 2017
Commerce collected nine first-place medals at the Friday-Saturday state meet in Tifton to close its swimming season.

The Tiger Sharks finished 10th in the overall standings in the 22-team meet with 200 points. Commerce placed sixth in the women’s standings (118 points) and 13th in the men’s standings (46 points).
Samantha Davidson and Lauren Massey were both two-time winners for the Tiger Sharks.
Davidson won both the girls’ 18U 50-yard freestyle (25.58) and 50-yard backstroke (28.90), while Massey won the girls’ 14U 50-yard breaststroke (33.02) and 100-yard individual medley (1:05.98).
Several others won single state titles.
For the rest of this story, see the July 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.