Commerce collected nine first-place medals at the Friday-Saturday state meet in Tifton to close its swimming season.
The Tiger Sharks finished 10th in the overall standings in the 22-team meet with 200 points. Commerce placed sixth in the women’s standings (118 points) and 13th in the men’s standings (46 points).
Samantha Davidson and Lauren Massey were both two-time winners for the Tiger Sharks.
Davidson won both the girls’ 18U 50-yard freestyle (25.58) and 50-yard backstroke (28.90), while Massey won the girls’ 14U 50-yard breaststroke (33.02) and 100-yard individual medley (1:05.98).
Several others won single state titles.
For the rest of this story, see the July 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
YOUTH SWIMMING: Commerce swimmers bring home nine state championships
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry