YOUTH SWIMMING: Sea Dragons net six state titles

Friday, July 21. 2017
The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming team capped its season by tallying five individual state titles and one relay championship at the Friday-Saturday state meet in Tifton.

Ansley Nunnally and Katherine Law led the way with a pair of state titles each.
Nunnally won the 10U girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.25 seconds and the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 15.18 seconds.
Law won championships in the 12U girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.38 second and 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.56 seconds.
