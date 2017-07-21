The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming team capped its season by tallying five individual state titles and one relay championship at the Friday-Saturday state meet in Tifton.
Ansley Nunnally and Katherine Law led the way with a pair of state titles each.
Nunnally won the 10U girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.25 seconds and the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 15.18 seconds.
Law won championships in the 12U girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.38 second and 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.56 seconds.
For the rest of this story, see the July 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
YOUTH SWIMMING: Sea Dragons net six state titles
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry