‘David’ Little (07-07-17)

Friday, July 21. 2017
William "David" Little 71, born May 23, 1946, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017.

David grew up in Lexington, Ga. and later moved to Madison County. He was a mechanic for C.P. Alewine's & Alps Tire & BP for many years before going into business for himself. David was preceded in death by his parents, Jewett Scrambler and Annie Florene Poulnot Little; his brother, Bobby Little; and son Gary Little.

Survivors include his daughter, Teresa and Joe Cooper, Colbert, Ga; four sons, Timmy and Hope, Jefferson, Jimmy and Christy, Lexington, Mike and Lisa, Ila, Ga., and Mark Little, Nicholson, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Condolences or cards may be mailed to 1374 Buddy Moore Rd., Colbert, Ga. 30628
Old Website

