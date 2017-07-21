‘David’ Little (07-07-17)

William "David" Little 71, born May 23, 1946, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017.
David grew up in Lexington, Ga. and later moved to Madison County. He was a mechanic for C.P. Alewine's & Alps Tire & BP for many years before going into business for himself. David was preceded in death by his parents, Jewett Scrambler and Annie Florene Poulnot Little; his brother, Bobby Little; and son Gary Little.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa and Joe Cooper, Colbert, Ga; four sons, Timmy and Hope, Jefferson, Jimmy and Christy, Lexington, Mike and Lisa, Ila, Ga., and Mark Little, Nicholson, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Condolences or cards may be mailed to 1374 Buddy Moore Rd., Colbert, Ga. 30628
