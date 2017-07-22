A 45-year old man was run over by his roommate at their Oakview Drive home near Hull July 14 after he passed out at the end of the driveway around midnight.
According to Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn, the man, who had been drinking at a club in Athens, got a ride home from an Uber driver who dropped him off at the end of the long concrete driveway to his home. The man never made it inside, but passed out at the end of the driveway. His roommate, unaware that the man was lying there, backed into him in his Toyota Corolla, striking his abdomen and chest, according to Vaughn. The roommate, who had not been drinking according to Vaughn, called 9-1-1.
Vaughn said there was a lot of blood at the scene, but that most of it appeared to be from wounds the victim received when he fell onto the concrete driveway, rather than from the car. He said while it was initially reported that the car ran over the man, twice, the driver actually stopped when he bumped into him. The victim was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for non-life threatening injuries.
Man runs over roommate in driveway
