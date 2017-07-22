IDA talks about water for planned power plant

Madison County officials are still waiting for firm dates on when a planned power plant in the old Trus Joist building off Hwy. 72 in Colbert will open. In the meantime, the industrial authority is discussing plans to provide water to that plant.
Plans for a 58-megawatt Georgia Renewable Power, LLC power plant were announced in July 2015. The plant was supposed to be operational by May of this year, but industrial authority executive director Marvin White said Monday that it appears the plant will likely open in 2019. However, White said a groundbreaking ceremony may be held sometime this summer, though no date for a groundbreaking has been set.
Once operational, the plant is expected to generate around $1.2 million in taxes for the county. So local leaders in this tax-poor county are anxious to see the facility up and running.
The industrial authority plans to run water from Franklin County to the plant. IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo said the authority is seeking clearer direction on exactly what the power plant will want from the IDA.
“All we can do is listen and discuss what we can do and can’t do,” he said.
The company has told the board that it will need between 840,000 gallons of water a day during the hottest months and as low as 200,000 a day in the coldest months.
Madison County will purchase the water needed from Franklin County, run it south to the plant, then charge more than it paid for the water. The authority plans to set an industrial use rate for the power plant and any other facilities that might need a similar service.
Authority members said running the water to the facility will involve boring a hole under the rail line off Hwy. 72. That will involve a permitting process that will take months. The power company has asked the county if there are any grant funds available to help cover the cost of the boring.
IDA member Gerry Burdette asked what protection the authority has against the company bailing on the project after the IDA has incurred expenses in getting infrastructure to the business.
Authority attorney Victor Johnson said that any contractual agreement between the IDA and power plant will include performance bonds so that the authority won’t be on the hook for costs if the business closes.
White said the power plant is already under contract with Georgia Power and stands to lose money with delays. So it has an incentive to move forward with the project.
In other matters Monday, the authority also discussed the 2018 IDA budget, which includes $864,000 in payments to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) to cover loan payments for past water line projects. The group will hold public hearings on the budget Aug. 3 at 5:30 and 6 p.m., then on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville. This year’s county property values are up, meaning tax-levying boards either have to roll back their tax rates to offset the increase or announce a tax hike. The IDA is not rolling back its rate. This will lead to about $50,000 more in revenue for the IDA over the next year.
The group also named Derek Doster as the authority’s new vice chairman.
