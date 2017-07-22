Budget approved; tax increase on its way

Madison County government’s operating budget for 2018 was set at a special called meeting Tuesday morning, but the millage rate will have to wait a little longer.
The board of commissioners approved, by a 3-1 vote, a budget of $16.2 million. District 2 Commissioner John Pethel supplied the lone “No” vote. The board will have to increase taxes to cover a $1.6 million revenue shortfall.
District 3 Commissioner Theresa Bettis, who was listening in by phone while on vacation, did not vote.
Last-minute amendments to the budget included a $70,000 increase to cover an unfunded state-mandated requirement (HB 146) that requires counties to supply cancer insurance coverage for volunteer firefighters. This figure is based on the current 220 firefighters on the roster, according to Chairman John Scarborough. The mandate will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Security system maintenance for the new jail expansion was included in the construction costs for the first year and the new sheriff just learned from the vendor that that coverage expired June 30. The original vendor’s cheapest yearly maintenance contract for renewal is $13,280. The BOC agreed to fund this amount and at the same time to seek a local vendor to provide the service at that amount, or less.
The BOC agreed to adjust an oversight in the county library’s budget of $203,972. Scarborough noted that the library had presented a dated proposal and that the budget from last year (which is currently being paid out) is $207,646.
The board agreed to a modified request from the District Attorney’s office for a field investigator. The DA previously requested $47,132 for the position, but Hart and Oglethorpe counties (who share the DA’s services) have agreed to pay 25 percent of that salary each. Madison County will also pay 25 percent, which amounts to $11,783. Elbert County declined to participate and Franklin County’s decision on the matter was unknown.
The term “COLA (cost of living) increases” was discarded and $206,794 will be added to the general fund as “contingency funds” specifically earmarked for mandated constitutional officer salary increases and comp time and vacation time payouts.
The board declined the tax assessor’s request for two new field investigator positions, which would have cost $70,001 annually.
At District 5 Commissioner Jim Escoe’s request, the board removed $2,583 for travel and education from his budget and agreed to provide him with a cell phone at a cost of $732 (a $1,851 reduction).
District 4 Commissioner John Pethel made a motion to reduce the EMS director’s salary to $50,000 from his current salary of $57,250, saying, once again, that the increase the director received through negotiation with the previous chairman was illegal because it was not voted on by the board. That motion was voided for lack of a second.
Chairman Scarborough noted that this budget is $20,000 less than the proposed budget and that last year’s budget was $16.5 million.
“I am certainly proud to do this in a timely manner for the first time since I’ve been here,” Commissioner Escoe noted.
Commissioner Bettis said by phone that she appreciated the hard work of Scarborough, the board and department heads, noting that they are about five months ahead of when they set last year’s budget.
The board ultimately agreed to hold off on setting the mill rate because there are currently 380 appeals involving $8.5 million in increased property values.
Although this number falls below the 480 threshold of appeals that would delay the tax digest, Scarborough noted that it still “muddies the water as to the value of a mill.”
The original value of a mill for this year was estimated at $670,000, but Scarborough noted that the value could fall as low as $650,000 per mill if all the appeals are approved (an unlikely scenario). He also noted that the board could proceed using the lower $650,000 per mill figure, saying that he did not have a feel for how long the appeal process could take.
County clerk Rhonda Wooten noted that the process is often lengthy and could take to the end of the year.
Tax assessor Robin Baker told the board that the final consolidation of tax values should come in at any time.
With that in mind, the board agreed to put a vote on the mill rate off until sometime in August to give them time to go over all the information that will be coming in.
Escoe noted that they have plenty of time and should “wait for the digest.”
